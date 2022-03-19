Police identify Virginia Beach man shot to death in Chesapeake

Police in Chesapeake have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Indian River neighborhood on Thursday night.

The man was identified as Kacey Johnson of Virginia Beach, according to a Saturday release.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Shady Lane shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an injured person.

At the scene, officers found Johnson, who had been shot. Police say he later died at the hospital.

Police report that the incident is still under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.