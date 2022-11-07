Police identify Virginia Beach man killed in Norfolk on Saturday

Norfolk police on Monday identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting as 35-year-old Romeo R. Morris.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue in the Coleman Place neighborhood at around 6:45 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers found Morris, of Virginia Beach, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police haven’t shared any information about the incident, including any description of the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

