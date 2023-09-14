Police identify Warner Robins man killed near Green Street. He was shot several times

A Warner Robins man died Wednesday afternoon after he was shot multiple times, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Police got the call reporting the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. and arrived at 319 Camellia Circle off of Green Street west of U.S. Highway 129 to find Enrique A. Burgess, 64, with several gunshot wounds, according to a statement from WRPD.

First responders gave Burgess aid and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died from his gunshot wounds. His family was notified, the police said.

It was unclear in the statement what might have led to the shooting or if it was an isolated incident. Burgess’ death marks the sixth homicide in Houston County in 2023 and the first since July.

The Telegraph will update this story.

Warner Robins Police are actively investigating the incident. Det. G. Chambers is the investigating detective. If you have information as it relates to this case you can reach Det. Chambers at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.