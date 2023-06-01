Police identify whose dead body was found behind Fond du Lac residence

Authorities have identified the body found behind a residence in Fond du Lac last week.

The Fond du Lac Police Department identified the deceased person found on May 23 as 41-year-old Tristan L. Phillips, who was discovered by a person doing yard work in a wooded area behind a residence in the 500 block of West Scott Street.

Phillips' cause of death has not been released. The investigation into Phillips' death is active and ongoing, police said.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact Detective Vance Henning at (920) 322-3725 or vhenning@fdl.wi.gov. To remain anonymous, use the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740 and request to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police identify body found behind Fond du Lac residence