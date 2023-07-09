Police identify Wichita man, 30, who died after being stabbed on Saturday

Wichita police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a 30-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Shawn Gomez of Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

The incident was reported around 1:55 p.m. when officers responded to a cutting call in the 2600 block of East Harry Street. They found Gomez bleeding from a stab wound to his upper chest, the news release said.

Gomez was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries , Rebolledo said.

Detectives learned Gomez and an unknown man got into a fight and the suspect stabbed him before fleeing, Rebolledo said.

It is not known if Gomez and the suspect knew each other or what the fight was about. Police were not immediately available for comment.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This brings the city’s homicide count to 20 so far this year, according to records kept based on homicides reported by Wichita police. There were 24 at this time last year.