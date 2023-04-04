Police: Wichita man arrested after standoff claimed house was rigged with explosives

Wichita police have identified the man taken into custody after a 14-hour police standoff Monday as 51-year-old Jesse Camacho of Wichita.

Camacho was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery, domestic violence, battery and obstruction or impeding of lawful activities, according to a news release sent by police spokesman Chad Ditch.

The incident began around 1 a.m. Monday when officers responded to an assault with a weapon call in the 900 block of South Topeka, Ditch said.

Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old woman who escaped the house and said she had been “battered and assaulted with a weapon,” Ditch added.

A fight had broken out between the woman and Camacho, who knew each other, Ditch said.

Police learned that Camacho was on parole and refused to leave the home. A police supervisor talked with Camacho over the phone for several hours trying to get him to surrender peacefully, the release said.

The attempt was unsuccessful and Camacho warned the supervisor that officers should not enter the home, saying he had rigged it with explosives, the release said.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called in around 8:30 a.m. Neighbors were told of the situation and were encouraged to leave the area, Ditch said.

Several hours later, around 3:25 p.m., Camacho was taken into custody inside the home. A sweep of the home did not turn up any explosives, the release said.

It is unknown if investigators found the weapon that the woman accused Camacho of using to assault her, Ditch said in an email.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Camacho had previous convictions dating back to 2003 in Sedgwick, Saline and Dickinson counties, including arson, making a false writing and failing to register as a sex offender.