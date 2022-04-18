Police identify Wichita man killed in shooting over the weekend

Eduardo Castillo
·1 min read

Wichita police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a Wichita man dead, police spokesperson Paul Cruz said Monday.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday in the 3800 block of East Roseberry, southeast of Pawnee and Hillside. Officers responding to the shooting call found Javari Jones, 31, of Wichita, in front of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Cruz said in a news release.

Cruz said the incident began when Jones confronted a 40-year-old man inside the home about a relationship with a woman. A struggle broke out and both men shot at each other. Jones was struck in his abdomen; the 40-year-old man in his chest.

The 40-year-old man drove himself to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Recommended Stories