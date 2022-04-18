Police identify Wichita man killed in shooting over the weekend

Wichita police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a Wichita man dead, police spokesperson Paul Cruz said Monday.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday in the 3800 block of East Roseberry, southeast of Pawnee and Hillside. Officers responding to the shooting call found Javari Jones, 31, of Wichita, in front of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Cruz said in a news release.

Cruz said the incident began when Jones confronted a 40-year-old man inside the home about a relationship with a woman. A struggle broke out and both men shot at each other. Jones was struck in his abdomen; the 40-year-old man in his chest.

The 40-year-old man drove himself to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.