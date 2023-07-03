Police identify Wichita teen killed in weekend drug-related shooting

Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a teen dead Saturday near Ninth and Oliver.

Tobias Love, 21, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Jaron Reed of Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Glendale, one block east of Oliver. Reed was found unconscious and not breathing. He had been shot several times in his upper body, Rebolledo said.

Police performed life-saving efforts until EMS arrived, but Reed died at the scene.

While officers were on the scene of the shooting, Love arrived at a hospital in Derby with a gunshot wound in his hand.

He was treated, released and taken into custody by police for further questioning where police learned that Reed and Love met to conduct a drug transaction before multiple shots were fired, according to the release.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.