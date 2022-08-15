Police identify Wilkes-Barre woman as deceased victim in PA mass casualty crash

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing a Wilkes-Barre woman at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death.

Pennsylvania State Police Information Officer Anthony Petroski III said 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes "intentionally drove his vehicle into the crowd of people" at a Saturday fundraiser for victims of the Nescopeck fire that killed 10 people on August 5.

During this act, he killed one person: Rebecca Reese, 50 of Wilkes-Barre, Petroski said.

Sura Reyes, of Nescopeck, was arraigned early Sunday on two counts of criminal homicide.

Police allege in a criminal complaint that Sura Reyes said he argued with his mother at their Nescopeck home Saturday evening and while driving through nearby Berwick was "extremely frustrated" and was "tired of fighting with his mother, including about money, and wanted to be done with it."

More coverage:Suspect killed his mother after driving into fundraiser crowd in northeast PA, police say

At the time, police said, a crowd of about 75 people, including adults and small children, had gathered in a blocked-off parking lot in Berwick outside the Intoxicology Department bar, which was holding an all-day fundraising event to benefit victims of the Aug. 5 blaze in Nescopeck that killed seven adults and three children.

Police say Sura Reyes told them he drove past the gathering, then turned around and headed back to the bar "to drive through the crowd of people." Investigators asked how fast he drove into the crowd and Sura Reyes replied "speeding up."

"Video surveillance gathered by the Pennsylvania State Police corroborates Sura Reyes's statement that he sped up into the crowd purposefully," according to the criminal complaint.

Out of the 12 patients who were transported to Geisinger Danville, five remain in critical condition, two are in fair condition, and five patients have been treated and released, police said Monday.

Petroski told reporters late Saturday that Sura Reyes was not currently a suspect in the fire — the cause of which remains under investigation.

"This is a complete tragedy in a community where there's already been tragedy," Petroski said.Shortly after the crash was reported, troopers were called about a man "physically assaulting" a woman less than two miles away in Nescopeck. Troopers arrived to find local police had arrested Sura Reyes and that a woman was dead.

Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken confirmed Sunday that the victim, Rosa D. Reyes, 56, of Nescopeck, was the mother of Sura Reyes and had died of multiple traumatic injuries after being hit by a vehicle and assaulted with a hammer.

Public safetyK-9 searches, Amber Alerts: How missing persons cases are handled in the Pocono Mountains

In the criminal complaint, police say Sura Reyes told investigators he saw his mother in the street upon returning home and hit her with his vehicle, then struck her with a hammer several times.

Sura Reyes was denied bail and remained in Columbia County prison pending an Aug. 29 preliminary hearing. News outlets reported he said "Sorry" in response to reporters' questions as he was taken from the Shickshinny police station. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

The first funerals for victims of the fire were held Friday, and more were scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

The bar called the events an "absolute tragedy" and said on its Facebook page that they will be closed until further notice and would like privacy "while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred."

"Members of both (Pennsylvania State Police) Troop N and Troop P mourn with the families involved along with the community, who has dealt with an overwhelming amount of tragedy recently." Petroski said Monday. "We will continue to investigate these heinous crimes in order to bring justice to this matter."

— Pocono Record Managing Editor Ashley Fontones contributed reporting to this story.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police identify deceased victim in northeast PA mass casualty crash