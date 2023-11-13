Police identify woman, 24, shot dead inside her southeast Wichita home

Wichita police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old Wichita woman that happened in southeast Wichita on Sunday.

Officers responded at 6:18 p.m. to the 2300 block of South Belmont to a shooting call, which is near Pawnee and Oliver. They arrived at a home and found the owner, Brittnee Wicker, with a gunshot wound, Wichita Police Department spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

Wicker died at the scene of the shooting from her injuries, Gupilan said.

WPD detectives say Wicker and the shooting suspect knew each other.

“Investigators are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect and bring justice to the victim and their family,” Gupilan said. “...Domestic violence is not a private matter; it’s a crime, and it’s everyone’s concern.”

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

For those experiencing domestic violence, there is is help. The WPD encourages residents to visit its website for a list of available resources throughout the city.

A national domestic violence hotline is also available.

This brings the city’s number of homicides to 41 for the year, according to records kept by The Eagle. There were 33 at this time last year.