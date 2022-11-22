Police identify woman who allegedly stole vehicle, scaled crates to escape

HOLLAND — Police have identified the suspect who allegedly stole a car and attempted to use the credit cards left inside on Monday, Nov. 21.

The suspect was identified Tuesday as Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland. Aplin was arraigned Tuesday via video in the 58th District Court by Judge Craig Bunce. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, receiving and concealing stolen property, stealing a financial transaction device, habitual offender — third offense notice, and two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer.

Aplin remains lodged in the Ottawa County Jail. Her bond has been set at $35,000 cash/surety.

Aplin was arrested in Grand Haven Township early Monday morning after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Leisure Estates on reports of a stolen vehicle just after 2 a.m. The victim’s purse, wallet and credit cards were in the vehicle at the time it was taken. Deputies encouraged the victim to cancel the credit cards while they investigated the theft.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., OCSO was informed a female subject was attempting to use the stolen credit cards at a gas station on Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township. Deputies from OCSO and officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety arrived on-scene where, they say, Aplin attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle.

She struck a curb, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby business. She then scaled a stack of crates or pallets approximately 15 feet high and began to threaten responding officers. She was eventually taken into custody.

Property stolen during the incident was recovered and returned to the victim.

