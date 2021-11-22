Police identify woman fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, as Atchison resident

Kansas City, Kansas, police have identified a 23-year-old woman who was killed in a Nov. 17 double shooting as Emileigh N. Wilson.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Walker Avenue on a reported shooting. Arriving officers found shooting victims from two locations that appeared to be from the same incident. In addition to Wilson another victim was seriously wounded in the shooting.

Officers found a male victim outside a residence at 15th Street and Walker Avenue.

They later discovered Wilson inside a vehicle near the intersection of 15th Street and Waverly Avenue, about a mile away. Wilson was dead when police arrived, police said.

Wilson was a resident of Atchison, police said in a press released on Monday.

No other details were released. Police continued their investigation on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).