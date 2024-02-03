Police identify woman fatally shot by officer in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg police identified the woman fatally shot by an officer Friday following multiple home break-ins and an altercation with authorities as 36-year-old Lisa Haight of Jamestown.

The shooting took place around 11 a.m. when police responded to a report of a burglary on Willet Road. The burglary victim told them a woman, now identified as Haight, broke into her home and then escaped into the surrounding woods, according to police.

Police said Haight then broke into a second residence on McKinley Parkway, where officers encountered her inside the home’s bathroom and an altercation ensued, which resulted in an officer firing his weapon and striking the woman. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived, but Haight was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities also confirmed Saturday that a short time before the shooting, Haight was riding in a van on I-90 and “repeatedly and without provocation” stabbed a passenger in the vehicle, causing serious injuries to the victim’s face, shoulder and head. Haight then exited the van shortly before the first burglary.

West Seneca man pleads guilty to leaving scene of fatal crash

The victim of the stabbing was rushed to a local hospital to receive treatment. There was no update on their condition provided by police.

As with all officer-involved shootings, the New York State Attorney General’s Office has opened a probe into the incident and said Friday a knife was recovered at the scene where Haight was shot.

As a result of the shooting, McKinley Parkway was closed for several hours Friday between Lake Avenue and Willet Road, just east of I-90. The roads were reopened around 6 p.m.

Police said they are working toward releasing a complete overview of the investigation and events and anticipate another update on Tuesday.

Latest Local News

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.