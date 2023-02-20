Police identify woman fatally shot at Fermoy Heights in Dorchester over weekend

Boston police identified a woman from Sharon who was shot multiple times and killed in Dorchester over the weekend.

Diva Ayuso, 32, was found by officers who were sent to the area of 15 Fermoy Heights around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Police said they responded to the area after the sound of gunshots triggered a detection system.

Upon arrival, officers located Ayuso suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Boston Police continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

A second deadly shooting occurred later Saturday night in Roxbury.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 958 Tremont St., a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital, one was pronounced dead and the second is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply need to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125.

