Police identify woman found dead, man injured inside vehicle in South Phoenix

Phoenix police

Phoenix police have identified a woman they found dead in a vehicle along with an injured man Saturday.

Officers had responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road early Saturday morning at around 3:25 a.m. to an "unknown trouble call", according to the original statement.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a car where they found a man with serious injuries as well as an unresponsive woman inside.

The woman, now identified as 27-year-old Caelee Lovelight, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, now identified as 47-year-old Javin Casillias, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives believe that Lovelight and Casillias were in a physical altercation with each other where Lovelight was shot and Casillias was stabbed, according to a police statement.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify woman found dead, man injured inside vehicle