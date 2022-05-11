Police identify woman who was found dead in Des Moines apartment; man charged with murder

A woman found dead Tuesday afternoon by Des Moines Police Department officers was identified Wednesday morning.

Rhonda Howard, 56, of Des Moines was found dead at about 1:13 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment in the 3000 block of University Avenue, said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek in a news release. Detectives determined Howard's death was "not of natural circumstances," Parizek said.

Tony Earl Arterberry, 58, of Des Moines, was charged with first-degree murder. Arterberry was also charged with first-degree burglary, domestic abuse and first-degree harassment stemming from an incident on Friday, Parizek said.

Rhonda Howard

Arterberry is currently being held at the Polk County Jail. The case was still being investigated Wednesday, Parizek said. Charging documents were not yet online Wednesday morning.

Howard's death was the eighth homicide in Des Moines of 2022.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police ID Rhonda Howard as woman found dead; arrest made