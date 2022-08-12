Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake

Kim Ring, Telegram & Gazette
·1 min read
SPENCER - Public safety personnel work from a boat on Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park after the body of a missing woman was found in the water Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022.
SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home.

Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.

Police had been looking for Putnam and came to believe she might be in the area of the park.

A short time later, just after noon, a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park spotted something in the water and used a kayak to paddle out to the object, which turned out to be Putnam's body, Police Chief David B. Darrin said.

While investigators have not said how Putnam died, Darrin said he does not believe there is any threat to public safety.

State police detectives from the Worcester County District Attorney's office, assisted by the Spencer police, are investigating the circumstances of Putnam's death.

Efforts to speak with an administrator at Lincoln Hill Manor were unsuccessful.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Lincoln Hill Manor resident found dead in Lake Whittemore in Spencer

