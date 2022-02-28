Police identify woman found dead in East Westwood on Sunday

A woman who was found unresponsive early Sunday in East Westood has been identified.

Tyshawna Morris, 26, was found dead around 6:45 a.m. off Westwood Northern Boulevard, near the 2200 block, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

District 3 police officers and Cincinnati fire personnel were called to the scene for an unresponsive person, the police department said in a release Monday. Morris was dead when they arrived, police said.

Police did not give any details about what may have caused the woman's death.

The homicide unit is investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have information.

