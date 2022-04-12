Police identify woman found on side of road in South Bend, classify death a homicide

SOUTH BEND — Police have determined the identity of a woman who died in a suspected homicide over the weekend, though they are still trying to figure out why she was left by the side of the road off Chippewa Avenue in South Bend.

St. Joseph County police were called to Chippewa Avenue, near Keria Trial, Saturday afternoon when a man called 911 saying there was a woman lying bleeding on the side of the road.

That woman, identified as 52-year-old Marinea Erp, of South Bend, was bleeding out of her nose and mouth and appeared to be having a seizure, the caller told dispatchers.

Erp was rushed to the hospital and died soon after she arrived. Officials have ruled Erp's death a homicide and say she died as a result of gunshot wounds.

However, police are still trying to determine why and how Erp ended up on the side of Chippewa Avenue. As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not identified any suspects.

Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to call county police at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

