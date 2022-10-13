Police identify woman found stabbed at Hamilton home

Police have released the identity of a woman fatally stabbed at her Hamilton home earlier this week.

Officers responded on Tuesday to the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue for a report of a person dead, Hamilton police said in a news release.

Once they arrived on scene, officers found the victim, Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, on the floor of the home. She was dead after suffering multiple stab wounds, police said.

Following an autopsy, the Butler County Coroner's Office ruled Brewsaugh's preliminary manner of death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Hamilton police at 513-868-5811.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police ID woman found stabbed at Hamilton home