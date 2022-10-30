Police identify woman involved in fatal Pahoa collision

Oct. 30—Hawaii island police have identified the 49-year-old woman who died in a fatal vehicle collision in the Pahoa area.

April Buxton of Pahoa was involved in the Oct. 19, single-vehicle collision in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street, the Hawaii Police Department reported.

Police said the collision was reported at around 10 :15 p.m., after a 2011 Mazda sedan traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard drove into a rock wall after trying to "negotiate the right curve onto Welea Street."

Speed and inattention are the two primary factors in the collision, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Officer Jared Cabatu is the lead investigator and can be contacted at 808-961-2339 or via email at Jared.Cabatu @HawaiiCounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.