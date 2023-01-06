Police identify woman kidnapped and killed by boyfriend in west Phoenix

Phoenix police

Phoenix police have identified the woman who was kidnapped and killed by her boyfriend on Dec. 30 in west Phoenix as 50-year-old Marie Tachell.

Officers responded to a stabbing call about 10:06 p.m. on Dec. 30 near North 103rd and North 101st avenues and discovered the victim with stab wounds. Officers provided lifesaving measures to the woman until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived to take over, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Phoenix police said the woman's boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano, was detained sometime after officers found the victim. He was later booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, police said.

According to Phoenix police Sgt. Brian Bower, authorities discovered the relationship between Montano and Tachell based on Montano's statement to police and 911 operators.

Officials believe Montano and Tachell got into an argument Friday evening. Detectives are continuing to investigate the events that led to her death, officials said.

