Police identify woman killed in Dimond Boulevard collision near Jewel Lake

Nov. 10—The woman killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday evening in South Anchorage was identified by police Thursday as 56-year-old Janice Alpiak.

Anchorage police and medics were called to the intersection of West Dimond Boulevard and Jewel Lake Road shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision with injuries Tuesday, police said.

A Ford F-350 traveling east on Dimond collided with a Chevy Impala making a left turn from Dimond to go south on Jewel Lake Road, according to police.

Alpiak was a passenger in the Impala and died of her injuries at an Anchorage hospital, police said. The driver of the Impala, a man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There were no passengers in the Ford F-350, and the driver was not hurt, police said.

There have been no charges filed or citations issued to anyone involved in the collision, a police spokeswoman said Thursday. An investigation continues.