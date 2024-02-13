Police identify woman killed when her car crashed into a parked tow truck near Fox Point

A 30-year-old woman killed Saturday night after crashing into a parked flatbed tow truck in Fox Point has been identified by Delaware State Police as Bria Nix.

Nix, of the Wilmington area, had been driving a Kia Optima south on Governor Printz Boulevard, past Lore Avenue, when police said she veered off the road at about 10:35 p.m.

As she traveled onto the shoulder, police said Nix crashed into an unoccupied Ford F-650 flatbed tow truck that was parked. The Kia became lodged underneath the tow truck, which subsequently moved the flatbed into the gated entrance of Ellmore Auto Collision.

Nix, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delaware State Police continues to investigate this crash and asks anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators at (302) 365-8483.

