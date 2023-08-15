Police have released the name of the woman struck and killed in a hit and run Monday morning.

Forty-two-year-old Amanda Lynn Frisbee, of Mount Holly, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. on Central Avenue.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the person responsible remained at large.

Police have offered few details about the incident, but they have implored the public to share what they know.

"We are actively investigating this unfortunate incident and are appealing to the community for any information that could help us bring the responsible party to justice," Mount Holly Police Chief Brian Reagan said in a press release. "Our officers and investigators are diligently working to piece together the details surrounding this hit and run."

The chief asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to call the department at 704-827-4343.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police identify woman killed in hit and run