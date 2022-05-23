Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run accident

May 23—Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Brownsville Police Department has released the identity of the 41-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday evening.

The woman is Joanna Cardenas of Brownsville.

Police continue to seek the driver of the truck that struck and killed Cardenas.

The hit-and-run occurred in the 2200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard near the H‑E‑B, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Authorities learned from witness statements that the woman was crossing the street when she was struck and killed, Sandoval said.

According to witness statements, the driver of a GMC SUV fled the scene. Detectives with the department's Accident Investigation Unit believe that the white SUV suffered damage to its front end.

Authorities don't know if the driver was a man or woman.

Police urge anyone with information to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.