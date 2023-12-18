Police identify woman killed near Smyrna after being hit by 3 cars Saturday evening

Delaware State Police have identified the 25-year-old Smyrna woman who was killed Saturday evening after being hit by multiple cars, including a police vehicle.

Jakyrah Wayman died after being hit on Route 13 south of Smyrna. Police said she was hit first by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a Delaware State Police trooper, then run over by a Toyota Highlander and a Kia Sorrento.

She died at the scene.

According to police, Wayman had been at the Economy Inn, located off Route 13, when she walked toward the road. She then "entered the northbound travel lanes, walked into the path of the police Tahoe, and was struck," police said.

The two other cars were driving behind the trooper's vehicle and didn't see her, the agency said. Investigators are working to determine what caused Wayman to enter the roadway.

The trooper who hit Wayman was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other two drivers, a 25-year-old woman from Milford and a 32-year-old man from Smyrna, weren't injured.

Police closed the road for about 3.5 hours as detectives investigated.

IN DELAWARE: Joe Biden's motorcade hit by car outside Wilmington headquarters. Here's what we know.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Smyrna woman killed after being hit by 3 cars identified by police