Police identify woman’s remains found near Charlotte, 2nd suspect charged

The Huntersville Police Department said Monday that human remains found in January are those of a woman who has been missing since July.

Huntersville Police identified the woman as Alibria “Libby” Kerns, 47, of Rowan County.

Huntersville Police received a tip on Jan. 27 from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police about a potential homicide involving a missing person. Remains were later found in the 12000 block on Comanche Road, a residential area.

Monday, Huntersville said a second person has been charged with Kerns’ murder.

Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. Graham is already in custody in Michigan on unrelated charges. She will stay in Michigan until an extradition hearing is completed.

Police said they charged Graham after a trip to Michigan to interview her.

Christopher John Nailor was charged on Jan. 28, the day after the remains were found, with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death.

Police later released a video of a woman presumed to be Kerns and asked the community to help identify her.

Police have not provided other details, including whether Graham and Nailor knew Kerns or the circumstances surrounding her death.