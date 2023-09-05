Police identify woman struck, killed by car in south Wichita

Wichita police are have identified a 66-year-old woman who was killed Monday morning when she was hit by a car while crossing a street.

She’s been identified as Gwendolyn Erhardt of Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Officers responded at 2:45 a.m. to the accident at the intersection of Meridian and MacArthur. Officers arrived and found Erhardt unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services, according to Rebolledo.

Erhardt was was crossing on the north side of MacArthur from the east side to the west side of Meridian, when she was struck by a 2007 Buick Lacrosse, police said.

The driver of the Buick, a 70-year-old Wichita man, was northbound on Meridian, police said.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call WPD Detectives at 316-350-3686, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.