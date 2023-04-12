Police identify woman suspected of stealing ambulance in north Phoenix

Phoenix police

Authorities have identified the woman taken into custody on suspicion of stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Tuesday afternoon in north Phoenix.

Police said around 3:52 p.m., officers responded to the area of Seventh Street and Dunlap Avenue about an ambulance being stolen from HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center. Then a call came in about a crash at the intersection of Cave Creek and Cactus roads, police said.

Officers found the stolen ambulance and the suspected vehicle thief, identified as Valerie Campbell, 55, according to police.

Police said they believe Campbell drove the stolen ambulance north on Cave Creek Road before somehow causing an accident with four other vehicles. Campbell was later booked into jail, police said.

Campbell is facing multiple felony charges, including include theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault on a police officer, according to Phoenix Police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky. Jail records on Wednesday morning did not show her in custody.

A person from the crash was taken to a hospital for precaution, police said. No other injuries were reported, police added.

Police previously said the crash led to traffic near the area being shut down.

