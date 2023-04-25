Police identify young men killed in double shooting in Boston

Police have identified the young men who were killed in a double shooting in Boston over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 36 Dedham Street in the city’s Hyde Park section after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday found 21-year-old Joshua Marshall, of Stoughton, in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the area, officers learned that a second victim, 23-year-old Reneil Miller, of Hyde Park, had walked into Milton Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Miller was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

A woman who lives on the street told Boston 25 News police officers had to escort her back to her house as she was returning home.

“There was a car directly behind my car and there was a body hanging out of the driver’s seat,” said Cynthia McClaren, who lives across the street from where one of the victims was found.

There was no immediate word on possible leads on a suspect in the shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

