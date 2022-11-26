Police identify youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim as 16-year-old boy

Nathan Howard
Mirna Alsharif
·2 min read

The youngest victim in the mass shooting that killed six at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, was identified by officials Friday as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

City officials previously withheld identifying the 16-year-old, who was an employee at the Virginia Walmart, "due to him being a minor."

Police identified Chavez-Barron following a vigil on Thursday honoring all the victims killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team leader at the Walmart store who had been with the company since 2010.

Family, friends and classmates of Chavez-Barron gathered by a tree close to the store's front entrance and recited the prayer Hail Mary on the rosary in his memory, NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth reported.

Authorities say Bing killed at least six people and injured at least six others before taking his own life in the Tuesday night shooting.

There were believed to be about 50 people in the store when the shooting started, police said.

Shaundrayia Reese, 27, who worked on the overnight stock team with Bing from 2014 to 2018 described Bing as "just weird."

“He put tape on his phone, on the camera. Always used to tell us the government was watching,” Reese, who lives in Chesapeake, said.

City officials on Wednesday identified five of the victims: Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Randall Blevins, 70; and Tyneka Johnson, 22.

It was the deadliest store shooting since May when a white gunman shot 10 Black people dead in a racist shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, according to an NBC News tally.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • US Walmart shooting: Weapon purchased morning of attack

    Officials released new details of the attack, which killed six, including a note from the gunman's phone.

  • Here Are The Victims Of The Walmart Shooting In Virginia

    A woman planning a wedding. A man looking forward to retirement. A teen who’d used his first paycheck to buy a gift for his mom.View Entire Post ›

  • The 60 Best Black Friday Tech Deals of 2022

    Black Friday tech deals are here. These are our top picks, including Apple, Samsung, Dyson, and more.

  • Hong Kong airport launches new third runway

    Hong Kong's airport on Friday officially launched a new third runway which is expected to boost the city’s status as an aviation hub. The Airport Authority Hong Kong said about 140 flights a day are already using the new runway, which has been in operation since early July. The airport is also expanding its Terminal 2 and is building a new concourse and baggage handling system.

  • British nurses announce unprecedented strike

    STORY: Thousands of British nurses will go on strike in December – according to their union on Friday.An unprecedented move in their union’s century long history coming on the cusp of what looks to be a tough winter for Britain’s National Health Service. The nurses say it’s the first of several possible walkouts in a dispute over pay and unsafe staffing levels as the UK sinks deeper into its cost-of-living crisis. Nurse Chukwudubem Ifeajuna works for the NHS in southern England and says he’ll be joining.“I've had to cut down on a lot of things with the kids, which I can't afford to provide for them because of the high cost of living. So it's really, really tough for everyone, not just myself, (also) my colleagues out there, you've got a few nurses leaving as well to go to work in supermarkets because they will be paid better.” Pay rises for nurses have failed to keep up with inflation soaring at 10%. Downing Street says demands for extra spending on the NHS, to raise staff pay to 5% above inflation, were simply not affordable. Now the Royal College of Nursing – representing 300,000 nurses – has voted to strike, joining picket lines also growing in Britain’s rail, postal and education sectors. The winter ahead also looks especially tough for the NHS. There’s a record backlog of 7 million patients, amid the global health crisis. Billy Palmer at the Nuffield Trust health think tank says morale is low as patient care has been put at risk. “You've got a lot of people leaving because of, you know, being under too much pressure, for example, or those who are considering leaving. They often cite issues around not having enough staff to do a good job, for example.” Despite being passionate about his job, his patients and his colleagues, Ifeajuna says he has sometimes considered quitting, too. “But each time I've had a chance, I sort of had to pause for a minute and say, I can't leave my patients. I can't leave my colleagues to suffer alone.”

  • Fire plan would cut 2.4 million New Jersey Pinelands trees

    Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section of Bass River State Forest is designed to better protect against catastrophic wildfires, adding it will mostly affect small, scrawny trees — not the towering giants for which the Pinelands National Refuge is known and loved.

  • Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

    Family and friends dressed in white honored Chavez-Barron at a vigil in the Walmart parking lot on Thursday night. Family friend Rosy Perez told The New York Times that the teen attended a local high school while working the overnight shift at Walmart to assist his family.

  • Volkswagen Losing Share In Its Single Biggest Market, China

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) (OTC: VWAPY) said that despite some sales gains in recent months, it expects its market share in China to be around 16% this year, down from 20% since 2019. The German giant is also facing soaring energy costs, supply-chain issues, and delays in delivering in-house software resulting in a disrupted model-release schedule, reports the Wall Street Journal. China has been Volkswagen's cash cow for years, making the market-share erosion a particular concern. The country ac

  • Move Over Airbnb – Marriott Has a New Luxury Product for Long-Term Stays

    Airbnb has a new rival, as Marriott International announced its expansion into luxury long-term accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott BonvoyTM. Discover: 5 Signs You're Staying at a...

  • 150+ last-minute Black Friday deals still available in Detroit and beyond

    Black Friday 2022 is ending soon—here are the best deals you can still shop on Sony, Bose, Apple, iRobot and more.

  • Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday in which voters chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island. Concerns about threats from rival China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, took a backseat to more local issues in the elections. Tsai had spoken out many times about “opposing China and defending Taiwan” in the course of campaigning for her party.

  • U.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales, citing national security risk

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration has banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted the final rules, which also bar the sale or import of equipment made by Chinese surveillance equipment maker Dahua Technology Co, video surveillance firm Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd and telecoms firm Hytera Communications Corp Ltd. "These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

  • Ostriches escape enclosure in Canada, attempt to outrun police

    About 20 ostriches escaped from their enclosure in Alberta, Canada, and tried to outrun police who were attempting to capture them on Thursday. A video filmed by a witness and shared by ABC News shows a police car driving up to an ostrich running down the street and a passenger in the vehicle attempting to…

  • Russians fleeing Vladimir Putin say they are not welcome in Latvia

    With its snow-filled streets, overcast northern skies and bakeries selling small pies stuffed with cabbage, Riga should be a home from home for Russians fleeing Vladimir Putin.

  • Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

    Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to using slow paper forms. After a near-miss between two planes at the Mexico City airport on May 7, things just got worse.

  • Florida police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route

    Florida police allege that a 38-year-old woman was about to drive her car through a 5K route, which would have caused "mass casualty" to runners.

  • Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery

    As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.

  • Judge rules Missouri 19-year-old can't see father's execution

    The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of Khorry Ramey asked a federal court to allow her to attend the execution.

  • University of Idaho killings: police receive over 260 digital submissions

    Idaho governor also directs up to $1m in state emergency funds for investigation after four students killed

  • Walmart Shooter’s Alleged ‘Kill List’ Found in Trash Can Outside Home: Report

    Chesapeake Police DepartmentTwo victims remained in hospital late Thursday after the horrific mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier this week as a “kill list” allegedly dumped by the killer in the trash outside his home before the rampage is revealed.The City of Chesapeake tweeted an update on Thursday afternoon, confirming two of those injured in Tuesday’s shooting were still under medical supervision; one in a critical condition and the other in “fair/improving” condition.“On this Thanks