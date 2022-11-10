Police 'illegally searched Roman Abramovich premises'

Gareth Davies
·1 min read
Roman Abramovich - Andrew Winning /Reuters
Roman Abramovich - Andrew Winning /Reuters

Police on Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.

Jersey police were granted search warrants and searched premises allegedly linked to Abramovich in April 2022, seizing documents and devices, according to a legal document signed in a Jersey court.

In a consent order dated Nov 9 and confirmed by two sources, Jersey police acknowledged that "the search warrants were obtained unlawfully" and agreed "that the search warrants should be quashed," according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters.

Jersey police did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

The police also agreed to pay damages and costs, confirmed that all copies of documents seized in the searches had been destroyed and that the police would apologise to Abramovich, the document said.

A spokesman for the former Chelsea Football Club owner "Mr Abramovich has always acted in accordance with the law, we are pleased that the Jersey Police have conceded in relation to these unlawful and unfounded searches," Abramovich's spokeswoman said.

The Russian-born billionaire was sanctioned by the British government in March over his alleged links to the Kremlin following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • ProQR (PRQR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ProQR (PRQR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -47.83% and 7.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Voices: The biggest loser in the US midterms? Donald Trump

    He is now clearly a drag on the Republicans in any free and fair election

  • Wynonna Judd On Coping After Mother Naomi Judd Passed Away: ‘There Is Life After Death’

    Wynonna Judd spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2022 CMA Awards and share about how performing has been healing for her. She also shares about how she is coping after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd.

  • CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn

    In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs. Underwood took the stage first, singing Lynn's song "You Ain't Woman Enough," backed by a full band.

  • DeKalb Police: 1 dead after argument between 3 men outside Waffle House

    Police responded to the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road to a person shot call.

  • AOC and the ‘Squad’ set to welcome new members after progressive wins in multiple states

    Four progressives won their House elections on Tuesday night and are likely to join the "Squad," a growing group of far-left lawmakers that support far-left policies.

  • Merck KGaA's earnings beat consensus on lab equipment, drug sales

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Merck KGaA reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on higher revenues from drugs and biotech lab equipment, but signalled that growth of its semiconductor chemicals unit could lose momentum next year. The diversified group narrowed on Thursday its full-year target range for adjusted EBITDA to between 6.80 billion and 7.20 billion euros, against a previous forecast of 6.75 billion to 7.25 billion. Merck said the outlook for its life science unit, which makes substances and gear for drugmakers, had brightened further after cost cuts and as drugmakers upgrade their lab equipment to pursue new technologies.

  • Human remains found by hunter in Gaston County, NC police say. Investigation underway

    The site is between Cherryville and Lincolton.

  • Whitmer, Democrats get sweeping wins in divided Michigan

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enters her second term with Democrats likely to control all levels of power in the state Capitol for the first time since the 1980s and backed by a dramatic show of voters' support for keystone Democratic issues including abortion and voting rights.

  • Paris Metro workers strike for wage hike, disrupt commutes

    Striking subway workers shut down half of the Paris Metro lines Thursday, a nationwide day of walkouts and protests by French train drivers, teachers and other public-sector workers demanding the government and employers increase salaries to keep up with inflation. Protest rallies were planned in Paris and other French cities later Thursday, amid deepening worker discontent around Europe. Last month, a strike by oil refinery workers caused nationwide fuel shortages that disrupted lives and businesses.

  • AOC, other 'Squad' members win landslide victories in 2022 elections

    The six progressive lawmakers informally known as the "Squad" each won re-election easily on Tuesday, as control of the U.S. House of Representatives remains in question.

  • FTX Hurtles Toward Bankruptcy With $8 Billion Hole, US Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis engulfing Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com is rapidly worsening, with the onetime crypto wunderkind warning of bankruptcy if his firm can’t secure funds to cover a shortfall of as much as $8 billion.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a

  • France to evacuate four Ocean Viking migrants for health reasons

    France said on Thursday it was evacuating four of the 234 migrants sailing on a charity group ship near the island of Corsica, citing health reasons, following tense exchanges with Italy on which country should allow the boat to dock. France did not say what would happen to the remaining 230 migrants. Immigration is a hot-button issue in both countries, and France on Wednesday said Italy's rightist government's refusal to let the boat, which had been sailing near its territorial waters for days, disembark, was "unacceptable."

  • Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close

    Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it’s set alight.

  • Don’t tell me you’re not voting. We fought too hard for that right | Opinion

    Americans woke up Wednesday to new political leaders in some states, and to more of the same in some others. Whatever, or whomever, you voted for, it is done. And it is time to come together and work as an undivided nation for the good of all.

  • AOC says Tucker Carlson is a terrorist

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday claimed that Fox News fuels political violence in the country, singling out host Tucker Carlson.Source: The Breakfast Club

  • This 30-Day Fitness Challenge Will Sculpt Your Entire Body

    This 30-day fitness challenge designed by trainer Charlee Atkins will take your workouts to the next level, whether you're a beginner or a regular exerciser.

  • Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

    US law enforcement raided home of hacker who admitted to stealing cryptocurrency from Silk Road site

  • Fight over hamburger leads woman to set house on fire with 3 kids inside, police say

    A woman was arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire over a food dispute.

  • 10-year-old student may face battery charge after hugging school counselor

    A 10-year-old boy was suspended from his Florida elementary school and faces a charge of battery after he was accused of inappropriately touching a school counselor during a hug, an allegation his family denies.