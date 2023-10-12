Police impersonator arrested, accused of conducting illegal traffic stops in SGV

A person accused of impersonating a police officer and conducting illegal traffic stops in the City of Industry has been arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The arrest was announced Wednesday by the LASD Industry Station.

The unidentified person allegedly made multiple unlawful stops in the East Valinda area near Nogales High School, officials said.

Photos shared by the Sheriff’s Department showed the suspect wearing a complete law enforcement officer’s uniform and standing next to a motorcycle outfitted to look almost exactly like an official police bike.

Additional photos showed the suspect loaded into the back of a Sheriff’s Department vehicle, as well as an array of official-looking items that were apparently part of the entire costume.

The items included a bulletproof vest, emergency radio, badge and holster with a stun gun. Officials did not say if any of the items were legitimate or just replicas.

The suspect’s face is obscured in the images, and police have not yet identified them. The exact time and location of the arrest was also not specified.

An investigation has since been launched by the Sheriff’s Department into the alleged unlawful stops and anyone who may have been pulled over by the impersonator is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LASD Detective Walker at 626-934-3313.

Officials have not provided any information about the motive behind these illegal stops.

