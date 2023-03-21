Police impersonator incident reported in Hampshire County

Mar. 21—ROMNEY, W.Va. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly activated red and blue lights on his vehicle and repeatedly attempted to pull over a motorist late Monday evening in the Slanesville area, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred in the area of Voit Road and Old Martinsburg Grade Road, prompting the female victim to call 911 and drive to a safe area where she awaited arrival of police.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle described as an ultra-terrain vehicle. The suspect was wearing a hoodie at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information in the incident may call the sheriff's office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous information may be provided to www.Hampshirecountysheriff.com.