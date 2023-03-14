Police impersonator pulling over people in ‘traffic stops’ in KC area, sheriffs warn

A person suspected of impersonating police has been pulling over drivers in “traffic stops” in the Kansas City area, sheriffs in Clinton and Clay counties warned on social media.

In a post to its Facebook page, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said that it and surrounding agencies received multiple calls Friday about someone conducting traffic stops while impersonating a police officer.

On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office warned on Facebook that it received a report of a police impersonator trying to pull people over in Clay County.

There have been various vehicle descriptions, including a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and a dark-colored Ford Explorer, the Clinton County sheriff said.

“It is unknown at this time whether multiple vehicles are being used, or if there are more than one suspect,” the sheriff said.

In Clay County, the person who reported the impersonator said a gray Jeep with blue and red lights on the dash was involved.

“If this vehicles tries to pull you over, do not stop,” the Clay County sheriff said on Facebook. Instead, drivers should call 911 or 816-407-3700.

License plates for Clay County sheriff vehicles have only four numbers on them that start with “8,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The calls received Friday by the Clinton County sheriff were on Missouri 116 highway and Interstate 35 at Exit 40 to Polo and Lathrop.

“We can confirm that no law enforcement was in the area conducting traffic stops,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.

In the first account, a dark-colored Ford Explorer sped up quickly on vehicles, backed off and then did a U-turn and chased after other vehicles. No one reported stopping.

In a second incident, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with emergency lights on the dash pulled a car over on the interstate about 4:30 p.m. Friday. A passing motorist reported the incident, so it was unknown who was stopped, the sheriff’s office said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office had a similar incident in mid-February where a man was wearing a gray/tan uniform that said “County Deputy/Sheriff” on the front. The suspected impersonator was not wearing a name tag or vest. He did not say which agency he worked for.

He was driving an unmarked gray or silver new model GMC Denali SUV, which had regular plates on it.

Clinton County sheriff vehicles have black license plates with a picture of the agency’s patch and the deputy’s badge number in white.

“If you are pulled over by an unmarked car, slow down, turn on your flashing hazard lights and proceed to a safe, well-lit and populated area,” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “Call 911 and verify with the communications operator that the person attempting to pull you over is law enforcement. The operator will confirm, or provide further instructions.”

Clinton County sheriff deputies, as well as officers from surrounding agencies, have increased their presence in the area.