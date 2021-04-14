Police impersonator stopping vehicles in Frederick County

Apr. 14—Authorities are warning residents to look out for a police impersonator who has recently made illegal traffic stops throughout Frederick County.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Brunswick Police Department received reports of a fake police officer stopping vehicles throughout March and April, as recently as Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

A man driving a black SUV with a single blue LED light bar pulled over a vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on U.S. 340, a news release reads. The impersonator wore khaki pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, black face covering and a black tactical vest, which did not have any agency's name on it, the sheriff's office said. The impersonator is described as a stocky man with black hair and a southern accent.

The impersonator reportedly asked the driver if they had any narcotics, guns or bombs in the vehicle, then asked for the driver's identification and took prescription pills from them. When the driver asked the "officer" to identify himself, the impersonator went back to his SUV with the pills and drove off quickly, according to the sheriff's office.

Neither Maryland State Police nor the sheriff's office had records of traffic stops occurring in the area at that time.

Brunswick police recently responded to a similar call involving a black SUV, police said.

Those who have experienced a traffic stop like this within the county or have any information that could help are asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.

Police offered tips to drivers who are involved in a traffic stop:

— If it is dark outside, pull over in a well-lit area.

— Look for a uniform and if the officer is in plain clothes, look for some sort of agency identifier.

— If there is no agency identifier, politely ask the officer for their proper identification.

— If they don't provide you the proper identification, ask if you can contact the police dispatch center to verify the stop. For FCSO, that number is 301-600-1046.

— Pay attention to what the officer is asking for, such as license, registration or proof of insurance.

— Don't get out of the vehicle unless the officer's identity is verified and has asked you to do so.

— Trust your instinct. If the stop feels "off," then contact the FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 or call 911.

