Police impersonators and ‘prisoner’ busted for raiding Bronx apartment

Three men masquerading as NYPD cops and their “prisoner” were arrested after raiding a Bronx apartment when they met up with actual cops responding to the robbery, police said Wednesday.

The four suspects — three in blue law enforcement uniforms, the fourth in handcuffs — were exiting the elevator on the ground floor of the 16-story apartment building on E. 178th St. near Clinton Ave. in Crotona about 5:45 a.m. when actual NYPD officers responding to a report of a home invasion confronted them.

Cops were about to ask them what they were doing when all four, including the prisoner, ran off.

Police apprehended two of the would-be cops and the man in handcuffs after a brief foot chase, cops said. A bag containing cocaine and three guns were also recovered.

The third “officer” was grabbed a short time later when he returned to the scene of the crime in an attempt to retrieve his car, police said.

Investigators believe the suspects dressed up like police officers to throw off the people they were robbing. When they left, they cuffed the fourth accomplice, the only one not wearing a blue uniform, to make neighbors believe they had made an arrest and were bagging evidence.

While the cops were in blue tactical uniforms, they weren’t wearing police shields or anything with the NYPD logo, a police source said.

No charges were immediately filed, said an NYPD spokesman, who added that the case may be taken over by the FBI.