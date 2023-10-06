Police impersonators stop motorists in Lindenwold, Winslow

Police in Lindenwold and Winslow are warning motorists that two men have stopped vehicles recently while posing as law enforcement officers.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a driver who was pulled over in Lindenwold around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, the police departments said in a statement.

Two days earlier, the suspects had asked a motorist to allow a search of his vehicle in Winslow. They fled after the driver requested a marked police vehicle be sent to the scene.

The men, who wore gold badges on neck chains, were driving a maroon four-door sedan with police lights during each incident, the departments said in a statement.

The statement asks that anyone with a similar experience should call the local police department.

"If anyone in an unmarked vehicle attempts to pull you over and you feel uncomfortable, please slow your vehicle down, activate your hazards, drive to a well-lit area, pull over and call 911,” the statement advised.

Where did fake cops stop drivers in Lindenwold, Winslow?

The driver in Lindenwold was stopped around 9:45 a.m. on the 700 block of East Elm Street.

The suspects, who appeared to be plainclothes officers, searched the car and took money, according to the statement.

“When one of the victims confronted the two suspects, one of the suspects displayed a small handgun,” the statement says.

In the Winslow incident, the men stopped a driver around 4:45 a.m. at Waterford Road and Route 73.

The men told the driver he had a broken taillight and was a robbery suspect. They asked to search the victim’s vehicle, then fled when the motorist asked for a marked police unit.

Anyone with information can call Lindenwold Police Detective Juan Caceros at 856-784-7566, extension 419, or Winslow Police Detective Michael Smith at 609-567-0700, extension 1226.

