After police inaction, Thai man begs thieves to stop robbing him as he has nothing left to steal

With purportedly nothing left to steal, a fed-up Thai man took to social media to plead with burglars to stop robbing his home after law enforcement allegedly failed to take action despite numerous complaints.

Niphon Muangkram, 31, lives in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen and has reportedly been robbed six times in three months. Around 40,000 baht (approximately $1,109) worth of valuables has allegedly been taken from his home, even though the 31-year-old lives only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the police station.

Despite filing four complaints in total to the Yoi Mueng Gao police station, legal action had purportedly not been taken and Niphon’s home continued to get robbed. The first robbery happened in March, and the most recent one occurred in June.

In an attempt to stop the burglars, Niphon uploaded his story to the Drama-Addict Facebook page and pleaded to the thieves to stop robbing his home.

“I was hit by burglars six times from March 17, 2022 until June 29, 2022. Many items were lost. Until recently, the thieves cut the wires and [I] couldn’t [stay] and rented a room. No progress has been reported at all despite the fact that the sub police station is only more than 1 kilometer away from my house,” Niphon wrote.

According to the Facebook post, the thieves stole one laptop, two tablets, gardening tools, security cameras, bluetooth speakers and gas tanks. The power cables had also purportedly been cut, resulting in a loss of electricity throughout Niphon’s home.

The thieves’ identities were revealed through security cameras: however, police are still working to track down the suspects.

On July 3, police arrested a potential suspect who may have cut Niphon’s power cables, although he denied the accusations and his involvement is still under investigation. Two other potential suspects, Chatchawan Soisuwan and Waynich Sikhammuang, were also brought in and are under investigation.

