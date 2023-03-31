Update: Police say incident at Baker Park was not a stabbing

Mar. 30—Frederick police said Thursday night that an incident at Baker Park on Thursday afternoon was not a stabbing.

Earlier on Thursday, police said a Frederick County Public Schools student was stabbed at the park on Thursday afternoon and the student was taken to a local trauma center.

The injured student then went to Frederick High School's campus from Baker Park, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said. A bus driver saw him and alerted the school administration, who took the student to the school's health room.

The student was treated there until emergency services arrived, a news release from Frederick police said.

As soon as the Frederick High School administration was aware of the injured student, they collaborated with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick Police Department, according to school system spokesman Eric Louérs-Phillips.

Police responded to Frederick High School around 2:30 p.m., the release said.

Police determined that the fight was an isolated incident, the release said. Normal dismissal took place at Frederick High School, West Frederick Middle School and Parkway Elementary.

However, in another release on Thursday night, Frederick police said: "Upon further investigation it is evident that a stabbing did not occur."

Police said the FCPS student "was involved in an altercation which involved a knife."

However, the offender did not attempt to use the knife on the victim and the victim did not try to use the knife on the offender, the press release said.

Police did not provide further details on what happened and how the student was injured.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to email Detective Jones at KJones@frederickmdpolice.org.

A tipster can remain anonymous by calling the police department crime tip line at 301-600-8477.