Barricaded Lancaster County gunman shot at officers, K9; police say

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) -A gunman who barricaded themselves when police went to serve an arrest warrant in Lancaster County Friday was taken into custody after police say he shot at officers and a K9.

Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team was called out to the 300 block of Cherry Street for a barricaded gunman.

Columbia Borough Police say Charles Harris had attempted to flee after officers arrived to serve a warrant, but that he retreated into the home. Police say the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office deployed a K9 and Harris fired toward the officers and the dog, but no one was struck.

Mug of Charles Harris via police

The District Attorney’s Office says Harris was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Harris was arraigned on the warrant for persons not to possess a firearm and additional charges are pending related to Friday’s incident.

Surrounding blocks were closed to traffic and a lockdown was placed on both Park Elementary and Our Lady of The Angels School.

Both lockdowns have been lifted and traffic is now open to the public.

