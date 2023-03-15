Police incident at Hatboro apartment prompts closure of Hatboro-Horsham schools

A police incident in Hatboro caused Hatboro-Horsham schools to close Wednesday.

Hatboro police said in a news release early Wednesday morning that officers were actively working to resolve an incident at an apartment at the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue.

The department said the suspect involved in the incident was taken into custody at 1:30 p.m.

All roads that were closed during the incident have since been reopened. The shelter-in-place order was lifted as well.

Hatboro-Horsham School District said schools were closed because they did not want students walking to buses or to school.

Students, staff, and families should avoid this area. We do not want students at any level walking to buses or to school. Schools and offices are closed. pic.twitter.com/mT12ZPA3OS — Hatboro-Horsham School District (@HH_Schools) March 15, 2023

