Student shot near New Britain High School, police say

A 16-year-old student was shot near New Britain High School Tuesday morning, the police chief said.

The student survived; his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Chief Christopher Chute said.

“He was conscious, he was walking, he was talking,” Chute said during a news conference. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The shots were fired from light blue or light gray Nissan Altima from the early 2000s, he said, and police are looking for the car.

“In light of what occurred today, we will have an extra police presence” at the school, Chute said.

Matthew Cannata, a school spokesman, said shortly before 11:30 a.m., the high school was notified of a “critical incident” that took place nearby, at the corner of South Main and Mill streets. The high school is at 110 Mill St.

The school immediately went into a lockdown to allow the police department time to investigate and to “ensure that there was no threat to students or staff.”

At 12:15 p.m., police asked the school to switch from a lockdown to a shelter-in-place order because there was no threat to students or staff. With a shelter in place order, the doors of the school are locked and people inside the building generally stay inside, but they can move around a little more freely.

“All students and staff are safe. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available,” Cannata said in a message to the school community.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.