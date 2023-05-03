UPDATE: Suspect in custody after police standoff on Stuart Drive early Wednesday

A suspect is in custody after a standoff was resolved without incident in the area of Stuart Drive on Wednesday morning in Amarillo.

Around 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, Amarillo Police Department officers were sent to a residence in the 1000 block of Stuart Drive for a man with an outstanding warrant. The man was identified as Ruben Romero, 46.

The APD Critical Incident Response Team was called to the 1000 block of Stuart Drive after a male suspect reportedly armed with a firearm refused to exit a residence in the area early Wednesday. Police said he was later taken into custody without incident.

Police said Romero had warrants for charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and bond surrender for possession of a controlled substance. Officers were told Romero was armed with a firearm, and he refused to exit the residence.

The APD Critical Incident Response Team was called to assist. At 11:01 a.m., Romero exited the residence and was taken into custody. He will be booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The area from southeast 10th and Stuart to southeast 14th and Stuart was blocked off during a police incident early Wednesday in which a suspect wanted on a warrant refused to leave a residence.

The area from southeast 10th and Stuart to southeast 14th and Stuart was blocked off during the incident. APD asked the community to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police in standoff with armed suspect in Stuart Dr. residence