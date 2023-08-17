Police increase patrols, watching for school bus stop-arm violators

Aug. 17—As students head back to the classroom, police are reminding motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences.

On Aug. 14, officers began increased patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones, according to a news release from the Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership.

The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

"When a school bus's red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, drivers must come to a complete stop," said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. "This is not a suggestion — it's the law."

During the enforcement period, officers will coordinate with local bus drivers and school transportation officials, with efforts concentrated in the morning and afternoon hours. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of school bus safety and following the law.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to 1 year for the second.

If the person disregarding a school bus stop arm causes bodily injury, the offense becomes a Class 6 felony. Violators face anywhere from six months to two and a half years in jail. If someone is killed, the offense becomes a Class 5 felony, carrying a sentence between one year and six years.