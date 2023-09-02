Police to increase traffic, DUI enforcement on Labor Day weekend

Sep. 1—State and local police agencies will be closely monitoring drivers on Labor Day weekend, particularly for impaired driving, authorities said.

Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office will participate.

In Frederick County, troopers will focus on Interstate 70 and U.S. 15, Sgt. Josh Bonneville said in a phone interview.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office will conduct extra patrols Friday evening and have an emphasis on DUI and impaired driving each night of the holiday weekend, Todd Wivell, a spokesperson for the office, wrote in an text message.

Statewide, state troopers will patrol specific areas in large numbers to prevent distracted, impaired, or aggressive driving, according to a press release.

They will concentrate on areas with frequent crashes or arrests, the release added.

State police will look for drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol or who are committing other traffic violations, Bonneville said.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) will also focus on getting impaired drivers off the road on the holiday weekend.

The SPIDRE team is a group of troopers specifically trained on how to spot impaired drivers, according to the press release.

The Frederick Police Department will not be conducting any special enforcement, spokesperson Samantha Long wrote in a text message.