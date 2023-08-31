Police: Indecent exposure investigation led to meth charge against Wayne County man

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — A report of indecent exposure at his apartment set in motion events that led to a felony drug charge against a Centerville man.

Centerville police on Aug. 26 went to the Main Street home of Elijah Michael Barker, 42, after receiving complaints that he was standing in his open front door "in a state of nudity."

When officers arrived, Barket reportedly asked them whether he should "put some clothing on first," and he was encouraged to do so.

Asked about the reports he had been visible to passersby while naked, Barker smiled and said, "Not exactly sure."

The Centerville man also said he had experienced a "spiritual reawakening" and that when people drove past his apartment, he "waves at them and tries to spread some love."

A neighbor later provided police with a photograph he took of a nude Barker standing in his doorway.

Arrested for indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, Barker was taken to the Wayne County jail, where officers reportedly found a plastic bag containing meth in his wallet.

That led to the filing, in Wayne Superior Court 2, of a second charge, possession of meth, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office also filed documents seeking to have Barker declared a habitual offender. That classification could lead to a longer sentence should Barker be convicted of the pending charges.

According to court records, the Centerville man has been convicted of forgery, fraud on a financial institution, harassment, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Indecent exposure report leads to meth charge against Wayne County man