Police: Indian Hills Road woman stopped burglar at gunpoint

Jan. 27—A burglar who entered the occupied home of an Indian Hills Road woman thought better of his plans when she pulled a gun on him, according to Decatur police.

Cordarius Jerome Cox, 23, of Birmingham, is being held in the Morgan County Jail on $200,000 bond after his Jan. 20 arrest.

"The citizen was inside of their residence when the burglary occurred and confronted the suspect at gunpoint," according to Decatur police. "The suspect dropped the items he was attempting to steal and ran away."

According to court documents, the attempted burglary took place Jan. 19 in the 3300 block of Indian Hills Road Southeast.

The description of Cox was consistent with the description provided to Priceville police in connection with another nearby burglary the same night, and Decatur police said Cox was visible on video footage they obtained from a residence and business near the Indian Hills Road home.

Priceville police said a Priceville resident "arrived home to find her back window broken out of her house and garage door open. A Ruger 9mm pistol was stolen along with other items."

Priceville police said they were able to identify Cox through a photo lineup presented to other neighbors whose homes Cox had tried to burglarize.

Decatur detectives arranged for a meeting with Cox on Jan. 20, where he was arrested "and found to be in possession of the stolen firearm from Priceville."

Decatur police said they charged Cox with second-degree burglary. Priceville police charged him with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell set the total bond on the charges at $200,000, with a notation that he had six prior felonies.

Howell also noted that he was out on bond from Cullman County. In that case, Cox was charged Dec. 8 with receiving a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun. He was simultaneously charged with violating a law prohibiting "a drug addict, or a habitual drunkard" from possessing a pistol.

Cox filed a hardship affidavit listing no income. Morgan County District Judge Brent Craig appointed attorney Russ Prickett to represent him and ordered that if Cox makes bond, a condition of his release is that he enroll in pretrial supervision by Morgan County Community Corrections, including random drug screens.

