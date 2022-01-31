Police: Indiana County woman accused of stabbing man during argument

Jan. 30—An Indiana County woman is being held in the county jail after being accused of stabbing a man inside her home Saturday, according to Indiana police.

Police said they were dispatched to a residence on the 1200 bock of School Street at 12:15 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic assault.

The caller reported to dispatchers that he needed medical attention after being stabbed in his torso, police said.

The victim told investigators that he was stabbed by Chamine Ayers, 39, when a verbal argument turned physical, investigators said.

Citizens Ambulance treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center. Borough police said that Indiana University of Pennsylvania police also assisted at the scene.

Ayers is being held in the county jail awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated assault, harassment and simple assault, police said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .